21st Street gets $500,000 state grant

State Rep. Harry Readshaw announced a state grant of $500,000 to aid in the reconstruction on the S. 21st Street corridor.

Rep. Readshaw said the grant will be used to reconstruct a portion of S. 21st Street from E. Carson Street to South Side Park.

“This is wonderful news for our residents and a testament to the efforts of our city, the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy and the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority,” Mr. Readshaw said. “This project is an investment in our infrastructure and our future.”

Details of the project for which the grant was awarded included:

Installation of new curbs, sidewalks and ADA ramps.

Bituminous paving, decking, line stripping and bridge pier protection.

Electrical and lighting.

Mobilization and demolition, construction management and maintenance.

Protection of traffic.

The total project cost $3.3 million and the city is requesting a waiver to be the local match requirement.

Rep. Readshaw said the funding was awarded by the Commonwealth Financing Authority under the state’s Multimodal Transportation Fund, which encourages economic development and ensures that safe and reliable transportation is more widely available to Pennsylvanians.