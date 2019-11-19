ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

Mt. Oliver City/St. Clair group will meet this Thurday, Nov. 21

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

November 19, 2019



The Mt. Oliver City/St. Clair Community Group meeting is sla ted for Thursday, Nov. 21, 7 p.m. at the Ormsby Avenue Café, 402 Ormsby Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15210.

The full agenda includes: Councilman Bruce Kraus or a representative from his office; Zone 3 Officer Christine Luffey; Anthony Kobak, senior planner with the City of Pittsburgh Department of City Planning; Discussion as to replacing flag and Welcome to Hilltop sign at Mountain and Wagner; and, other topics of interest to the neighborhood.

Free light refreshments will be available along with beverages at cost.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

South Pittsburgh Reporter

PO Box 4285
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Ph: (412) 481-0266
news@sopghreporter.com

© 2019 Neighborhood Publications, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 11/28/2019 02:06