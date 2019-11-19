Mt. Oliver City/St. Clair group will meet this Thurday, Nov. 21

The Mt. Oliver City/St. Clair Community Group meeting is sla ted for Thursday, Nov. 21, 7 p.m. at the Ormsby Avenue Café, 402 Ormsby Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15210.

The full agenda includes: Councilman Bruce Kraus or a representative from his office; Zone 3 Officer Christine Luffey; Anthony Kobak, senior planner with the City of Pittsburgh Department of City Planning; Discussion as to replacing flag and Welcome to Hilltop sign at Mountain and Wagner; and, other topics of interest to the neighborhood.

Free light refreshments will be available along with beverages at cost.