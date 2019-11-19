This week's So. Pgh. Housing Court hearings

The following Housing Court case is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 20, at 8:00 a.m. in Pittsburgh Municipal Court:

• Hilltop LLC, 339 Sylvania Avenue, 18th Ward, Code PM108.1.1.

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 20, at 1:30 p.m. in Municipal District Judge James Motznik's Courtroom:

• Cynthia Pielin and Vincent Pielin, 70 Dilworth Street, 19th Ward, Codes 302.4, 307.1.

• Cynthia Pielin and Vincent Pielin, 72 Dilworth Street, 19th Ward, Codes 302.4, 307.1.

The following Housing Court case is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 20, at 2:00 p.m. in Municipal District Judge James Motznik's Courtroom:

• Geraldine Gregg, 518 Griffin Street, 19th Ward, Code 302.4.

The following Housing Court case is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 20, at 2:15 p.m. in Municipal District Judge James Motznik's Courtroom:

• Coal Hill Partners LLC, 311 Bingham Street, 19th Ward, Code 922.02.

The following Housing Court case is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 20, at 2:45 p.m. in Municipal District Judge James Motznik's Courtroom:

• MLS Properties, 201 Amabell Street, 19th Ward, Code 304.7.

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 21, at 10:00 a.m. in Municipal District Judge Eugene Ricciardi's Courtroom:

• Michael Gargett, 914 Parkwood Road, 16th Ward, Code 108.1.1A.

• Georgetta Salva and James Salva, 2217 Spring Street, 16th Ward, Code 302.7.

• Level 3 Communications LLC, 143 S. 25th Street, 16th Ward, Code 403.42A.

• Evelyn Hawk and James Hawk, 2510 Mission Street, 16th Ward, Code 403.42A.

• Hugh Huntley, 0 Barry Street (13D-3), 16th Ward, Code 302.4.

• John Ritter, 0 Leticoe Street (13C-34), 16th Ward, Code 302.4.

• REO Secured Investments LLC, 221 Rothman Street, 16th Ward, Codes 302.4, 307.1.

• Susan Barnett, FJ Young Co and John Young, 2336 E. Carson Street, 16th Ward, Code 107.2.1.

• Nico Homes Inc., 430 McManus Street, 16th Ward, Code 301.3.

• Burgh Brothers LLC, 43 S.13th Street, 17th Ward, Code 302.4.

• Joseph Sokolowski Jr., 2017 S.18th Street, 17th Ward, Code 403.62A.

• Richard Bollinger, 2107 S.18th Street, 17th Ward, Code 302.7.

• John Miller and Lydia Miller, 2424 S.18th Street, 17th Ward, Code 302.4.

• George Hric III and Rachel Wernert, 124 S.21st Street, 17th Ward, Code 403.42A.

• Main Street Holdings, 2022 E. Carson Street, 17th Ward, Code 1101.05.

• John Reilly, 14 Mt. Oliver Street, 17th Ward, Codes 302.4, 307.1.

• Jordan Hawk, 1910 Shamokin Street, 17th Ward, Code 403.62A.

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 21, at 1:30 p.m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

• Colleen Bock and Bill Hughes, 403 Beltzhoover Avenue, 18th Ward, Codes PM302.4, PM301.3, PM307.1.

• Jamal Davis and Cherelle Edwards, 97 Climax Street, 18th Ward, Codes PM301.3, PM307.1.

• REO Acceptance Corp. LTD, 0 Climax Street (15G-209), 18th Ward, Codes PM301.3, PM302.4, PM307.1.

• Danielle Thornton, 103 Craighead Street, 18th Ward, Codes PM302.4, PM301.3.

• Dimitri Trevant, 109 Craighead Street, 18th Ward, Codes PM302.4, PM301.3.

• Vivian Williams and Tom Williams Jr., 310 Curtin Avenue, 18th Ward, Codes PM302.4, PM301.3, PM307.1.

• Rasheedah Bey and Tarik Bey, 313 Curtin Avenue, 18th Ward, Codes PM302.4, PM301.3.

• Leona Morton, 315 Curtin Avenue, 18th Ward, Codes PM302.4, PM301.3.

• Leona Morton, 316 Curtin Avenue, 18th Ward, Codes PM302.4, PM301.3, PM307.1.

• Leona Morton, 318 Curtin Avenue, 18th Ward, Codes PM302.4, PM301.3, PM307.1.

• Orabell Shannon and William Shannon, 137 Industry Street, 18th Ward, Codes PM302.4, PM301.3, PM307.1.

• Orabell Shannon and William Shannon, 0 Industry Street (15G-112), 18th Ward, Codes PM302.4, PM301.3, PM307.1.

• House Zing LLC, 802 Lillian Street, 18th Ward, Codes PM302.4, PM301.3, PM307.1.

• Lions Real Estate Group LLC, 104 Pasadena Street, 18th Ward, Code 302.4.

• Betty Partlow, 519 Sylvania Avenue, 18th Ward, Code 307.1.

• Jennifer Hulboy, 118 Jucunda Street, 30th Ward, Codes PM302.4, PM307.1.

• Brilliant Properties, 312 Mathews Avenue, 30th Ward, Code PM302.4.

• Lois Cogley, 137 Bausman Street, 30th Ward, Code 1026.16.5.

• Virginia Angeloff, 2230 Lucina Avenue, 32nd Ward, Code PM302.4.

• Howard Ernst, 2069 Walton Avenue, 32nd Ward, Code 304.2.

All Housing Court cases are open to the public. Judge King's office (Mt. Oliver Borough and Pittsburgh Wards 18, 29, 30 and 32) is located at 2213 Brownsville Road, Carrick. Judge Motznik's office (Pittsburgh's 19th Ward) is at 736 Brookline Blvd., Brookline. Judge Ricciardi's office (Pittsburgh Wards 4, 16 and 17) is located at 900 Sarah Street, Suite 208, on South Side. Pittsburgh Municipal Court is at 660 First Avenue.