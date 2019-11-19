Mayor submits 2020 budgets to Pittsburgh City Council

Mayor William Peduto submitted his 2020 Operating and Capital Budgets to Pittsburgh City Council last week. The budgets contained no tax increases, continued commitments to long-term financial stability, and contained more than $600 million in investments in facilities and other infrastructure needs over the next several years.

The proposed $608 million Operating Budget "continues my commitment to developing a long-term financial sustainability plan, strengthens financial management practices, and improves the efficiency and effectiveness of government operations for the benefit of city residents and employees," Mayor Peduto said in a letter to Council.

The budgets allocate an additional $240 million to the pension fund beyond the state Mandated Minimum Municipal Obligation (MMO), continue to add $2.5 million in annual contributions to Other Post-Employment Benefits (OPEB) Trust Fund, and contain a $14.6 million Pay As You Go (PAYGO) transfer from operating budget funds to the capital budget.

The budgets included $16.9 million committed to paving next year.

The budgets allocate funding for additional police and firefighter recruit classes, include plans for the creation of three police substations in the Downtown, Homewood, and South Side districts, equip Pittsburgh Bureau of Police officers with new state of the art body cameras, and invest in new heart monitors and AEDs city-wide. The budgets include a new Clean and Lien team in each Department of Public Works division, and a new Office of Business Diversity.

The 2020-2025 Capital Improvement Plan includes $600 million in investment in capital projects over the next six years. That includes $108 million for capital projects next year.

The Capital Budget allocates $5.9 million to the vehicle acquisition plan that includes the purchase of 32 police hybrid vehicles, more than $6 million for Complete Streets projects to increase safety and utility for all road users, and over $6 million for public safety facility upgrades that include a multi-year process that will move the Zone 5 Police Station from Washington Blvd. back into the East Liberty community.

Council is scheduled to begin budget hearings Wednesday, Nov. 20, and take its final vote on the budgets Tuesday, December 17. The release of the Mayor's 2020 budgets follows the release of preliminary 2020 budgets on October 1.

A copy of the proposed 2020 Operating Budget is available at http://bit.ly/37d42Np and the 2020 Capital Budget is available at http://bit.ly/33WDGNF.

This year the Office of Management and Budget is also releasing a short, easy to read version of the Operating and Capital Budgets called the "2020 Mayor's Budget in Brief." It is available at http://bit.ly/2OeaXNq.