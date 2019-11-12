Zone 3 council annual meeting, celebration is on November 18

The Annual Meeting and celebration of the Zone 3 Public Safety Council is on Monday, Nov. 18, 6 p.m. at the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh – Knoxville, 400 Brownsville Road.

All are welcome at the first Annual Meeting of the Z3PSC in celebration of an active and successful 2019.

The celebration will include: Light refreshments, special recognitions, a progress report on the goals the Z3PSC accomplished, a list of goals for 2020 and an update by Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich on staffing, training and technology across the Public Safety Bureaus.