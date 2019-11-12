ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Zone 3 council annual meeting, celebration is on November 18

 
November 12, 2019



The Annual Meeting and celebration of the Zone 3 Public Safety Council is on Monday, Nov. 18, 6 p.m. at the Carnegie Library of PittsburghKnoxville, 400 Brownsville Road.

All are welcome at the first Annual Meeting of the Z3PSC in celebration of an active and successful 2019.

The celebration will include: Light refreshments, special recognitions, a progress report on the goals the Z3PSC accomplished, a list of goals for 2020 and an update by Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich on staffing, training and technology across the Public Safety Bureaus.

 
