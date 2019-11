Tickets are still available for 2019 Bravo! Brashear

Bravo! Brashear, the annual meeting of The Brashear Association, is slated for Thursday, Nov. 21, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the LeMont Restaurant on Mt. Washington.

Tickets are available for $75 on Eventbrite at: Eventbrite: http://bit.ly/2CtT4ES or by call The Brashear Center at 412-431-2236. Sponsorship information is available by emailing administration@brashearassociation.org or calling 412-431-2236.

Bravo! Brashear is sponsored by UPMC Mercy and UPMC Health Plan.