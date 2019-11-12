Speed humps to be installed on Spokane Street in Carrick

The City of Pittsburgh Department of Mobility and Infrastructure will install speed humps on Spokane Street in Carrick as part of the Neighborhood Traffic Calming Program.

Spokane was prioritized for intervention based on 2018 speed and volume data collected on streets throughout the city. After completion of the project, the Department will collect data to determine if project objectives have been accomplished.

The speed humps will be installed on Spokane Street from Parkfield Street to Sinton Avenue. Due to narrow lane widths, vehicles will be detoured to Brownsville Road or Lucina Avenue. Residents who live on the closed portion of Spokane Street, emergency response vehicles, and bicyclists will be permitted to use Spokane Avenue.

Permanent signage and pavement markings will be installed to alert motorists of approaching speeds humps. Due to weather, permanent markings may lag behind installation of the humps; residents should be alert for temporary traffic control including temporary signage and traffic cones until the projects are complete

Work is tentatively expected to begin on November 11, 2019, and is expected to last one to two days, weather permitting. Temporary No Parking signs will be posted in advance of work, and will be removed when work is complete.

Learn more about DOMI’s Neighborhood Traffic Calming Program at http://www.pittsburghpa.gov/domi/traffic-calming.