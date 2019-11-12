South Side Chamber of Commerce Mittens and Mingles discount tickets on sale now

Mittens and Mingles presented by UPMC Mercy, the South Side Chamber of Commerce's annual fundraiser will take place at J. Verno Studios on Wednesday, Dec. 4.

The holiday event features signature drinks and food pairings from South Side restaurants and bars. The evening promises tempting treats, tasty bites, craft beer and wine bar, entertainment and prizes. Festive attire is suggested at the 21 and over event.

Discount tickets are available online at: southsidechamber.org/mingle until November 16. Proceeds benefit the South Side Welcome Center and The Brashear Association.