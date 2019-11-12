Resident input requested on five-year spending plan for HUD

The City of Pittsburgh’s Office of Management and Budget (OMB), Community Development Division will hold a public hearing to seek input from residents about the community development needs ahead of the city’s annual and five-year spending plan application for federal funds from the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

The HUD programs for which the city is seeking Fiscal Year 2020 funding are Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), Home Investment Partnerships (HOME), Emergency Solutions Grants (ESG), and Housing Opportunities for Persons With AIDS (HOPWA). The city would like input from residents and organizations on the community development and fair housing needs in their neighborhoods that may be addressed by funding from these programs.

A public hearing will be held in South Pittsburgh on Wednesday, Nov. 20 at 6 p.m .: Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh-Carrick Meeting Room, 1811 Brownsville Road Pittsburgh, PA 15210. In addition, residents can participate on Thursday, Nov. 14 at 6 p.m. in John P. Robin Civic Center, First Floor Conference Room, 200 Ross Street Pittsburgh, PA 15219. This event will be live-streamed on the Office of Community Affairs, City of Pittsburgh’s Facebook page on which online questions and testimony will be accepted during the event)

Locations are accessible to attendees with disabilities. Persons requiring special accommodations or interpretive services can call the OMB Community Development Division at 412-255-0740 or email community.development@pittsburghpa.gov three or more days ahead of the public hearing if they wish to attend. The fax number is 412-393-0151, and the TDD number is 711.

Food will be provided at each of the meetings.

If residents and organizations cannot attend one of the public hearings and wish to submit feedback, an online survey is available at http://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Pittsburgh2020ConPlan.