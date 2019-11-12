ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

Free Thanksgiving Dinner at Grace Anglican Church

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

November 12, 2019



Grace Anglican Church welcomes all to come enjoy the Grace of God through a Thanksgiving Dinner.

A large ham and turkey dinner with all the fixins will be served between noon and 1 p.m., Thanksgiving Day, November 28. Reservations left on the message machine at 412-381-6020 would be appreciated in assisting them with a count of people to expect.

For those who need a ride, the church would be happy to arrange to pick you up that morning. Just let them know ahead of time. Take outs will be available starting at 1 p.m.

Grace Anglican Church Mt. Washington is two blocks down from Grandview Avenue, at the corner of Sycamore St. and Bertha St.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

South Pittsburgh Reporter

PO Box 4285
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Ph: (412) 481-0266
news@sopghreporter.com

© 2019 Neighborhood Publications, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 11/14/2019 11:53