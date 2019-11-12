Eligible customers encouraged to re-enroll in winter moratorium and bill discount programs

The Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority (PWSA) is encouraging income-qualified customers to re-enroll in the Authority’s Customer Assistance Programs for 2020.

The Winter Moratorium provides eligible customers with the assurance their water service will not be shut off from December 1 through March 31 if they are unable to pay their bill. This moratorium is available to single-family residential customers earning an annual income that is at or below 250 percent of the Federal Poverty Level.

In addition to the Winter Moratorium, PWSA offers a Bill Discount Program and Cash Assistance Grant. The Bill Discount Program offers a 75 percent discount on fixed water and sewer charges, a savings of approximately $320 per year. The Cash Assistance Grant Program provides up to $300 per year to assist eligible customers, who are at or below 150 percent of the Federal Poverty Level, with paying their charges.

ALCOSAN also offers a Clean Water Assistance Fund for a credit of $128 per year. When combined with our Bill Discount program, customers can realize a total of $448 in annual savings.

“We’re pleased to offer multiple programs to help our customers manage their bills. Eligible residential water and sewer customers can have their bill reduced by over $320 per year by enrolling in the Bill Discount Program,” said PWSA Chair Paul Leger.

“Enrollment has increased during the first two years that comprehensive assistance programs have been in place, but only a fraction of our eligible customers are taking advantage of them. We’re making every effort to engage with our communities to spread the word and boost participation,” said PWSA Executive Director Robert A. Weimar.

All programs are administered by Dollar Energy Fund and require annual enrollment. Customers interested in enrolling or renewing their enrollment should contact Dollar Energy Fund at (866) 762-2348 and review the income eligibility.