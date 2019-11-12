Carmalt PTSA craft show

Pittsburgh Carmalt will host a Fall Fantasy Craft & Vendor Show on Saturday, Nov. 23 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the school, 1550 Breining Street in Brookline.

The event allows attendees to get a jump on their holiday shopping and browse offerings from local crafters and vendors. Proceeds benefit the Pittsburgh Carmalt Academy of Science & Technology PTSA.

Additionally, Carmalt students are holding a non-perishable food drive to help the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank. Anyone bringing a non-perishable food item can enter a drawing to win a $25 GetGo gift card.