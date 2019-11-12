Zoning Board hearing

Pittsburgh’s Zoning Board of Adjustment has scheduled the following public hearing of interest to South Pittsburgh residents in the first floor hearing room of the John P. Robin Civic Building, 200 Ross Street, Downtown.

Zone case 236/19 on Thursday, Nov. 14 at 9:10 a.m. is the appeal of Alex Lacey, applicant, and 2009 Carson RE LLC, owner, for 2009 E. Carson Street, in the 17th Ward (Zoning District LNC).

Applicant requests medical marijuana dispensary on the first floor of existing building.

Variances: 911.04.A.99: Use of medical marijuna dispensary is a Special Exception in LNC zone.

For more information on the City of Pittsburgh Zoning Board of Adjustment, go to: http://pittsburghpa.gov/dcp/boards/zoning-board.