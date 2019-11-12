ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

Zoning Board hearing

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

November 12, 2019



Pittsburgh’s Zoning Board of Adjustment has scheduled the following public hearing of interest to South Pittsburgh residents in the first floor hearing room of the John P. Robin Civic Building, 200 Ross Street, Downtown.

Zone case 236/19 on Thursday, Nov. 14 at 9:10 a.m. is the appeal of Alex Lacey, applicant, and 2009 Carson RE LLC, owner, for 2009 E. Carson Street, in the 17th Ward (Zoning District LNC).

Applicant requests medical marijuana dispensary on the first floor of existing building.

Variances: 911.04.A.99: Use of medical marijuna dispensary is a Special Exception in LNC zone.

For more information on the City of Pittsburgh Zoning Board of Adjustment, go to: http://pittsburghpa.gov/dcp/boards/zoning-board.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

South Pittsburgh Reporter

PO Box 4285
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Ph: (412) 481-0266
news@sopghreporter.com

© 2019 Neighborhood Publications, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 11/14/2019 11:37