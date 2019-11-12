This week's So. Pgh. Housing Court hearings

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 1:00 p.m. in Municipal District Judge James Motznik's Courtroom:

• Mountvue Corp., 5 Grandview Avenue, 19th Ward, Code 107.2.1.

• Trimont Residential Condo, 0 Plymouth Street (6G-260), 19th Ward, Code 1004.02.

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 1:30 p.m. in Municipal District Judge James Motznik's Courtroom:

• Tony Larusso, 635 Boggs Avenue, 19th Ward, Code 403.81.

• TMNL LLC, 427 Sweetbriar Street, 19th Ward, Code 302.4.

The following Housing Court case is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 2:15 p.m. in Municipal District Judge James Motznik's Courtroom:

• 201 Shiloh Street Associates, 203 Shiloh Street, 19th Ward, Code 1026.16.5.

The following Housing Court case is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 2:30 p.m. in Municipal District Judge James Motznik's Courtroom:

• Sotel Inc., 1212 Grandview Avenue, 19th Ward, Code 107.2.1.

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 14, at 1:30 p.m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

• Colleen Sullivan and Timothy Sullivan, 414 Althea Street, 18th Ward, Codes 302.4, 301.3, 307.1.

• Anna Bodnar and Jeff Bodnar, 709 E. Warrington Avenue, 18th Ward, Codes 922.02.

• MYA Development LLC, 715 Gearing Avenue, 18th Ward, Codes 301.3, 302.3, 307.1.

• Fred Blake and Viola Blake, 31 Lafferty Avenue, 18th Ward, Codes 301.3, 302.4, 307.1.

• Earl Brooks, 42 Lafferty Avenue, 18th Ward, Codes 301.3, 302.4, 307.1.

• Doris Jones, 44 Lafferty Avenue, 18th Ward, Codes 301.3, 302.4, 307.1.

• Ming Guo, 436 Sylvania Avenue, 18th Ward, Code 302.7.

• Jacob Peterson, 415 Vandalia Street, 18th Ward, Codes 301.3, 302.4, 307.1.

• Jean Elomba, 1035 Brownsville Road, 29th Ward, Codes 301.3, 302.4, 307.1.

• Abbey Odugbela and Josh Odugbela, 134 Carrick Avenue, 29th Ward, Code PM302.4.

• Tom McGinniss, 30 Cedricton Street, 29th Ward, Codes 302.4, 307.1.

• Justine Bibey and Kimberly Bibey, 1628 Leolyn Street, 29th Ward, Code 302.4.

• Jasmane Miller, 28 Nobles Lane, 29th Ward, Codes 301.3, 302.4, 307.1.

• Joyce Krupa, 2440 Waterman Street, 29th Ward, Codes 301.3, 302.4, 307.1.

• Dean Hoover and Diane Hoover, 230 Jucunda Street, 30th Ward, Code 922.02.

• Marcia Griffin, 435 Jucunda Street, 30th Ward, Codes 301.3, 302.4, 307.1.

• Hattie Woodall and Henry Woodall, 437 Jucunda Street, 30th Ward, Codes 301.3, 302.4, 307.1.

• Sharone Cohen, 406 Moore Avenue, 30th Ward, Codes PM307.1, 302.8, 922.02.

• William Nieder Jr., 438 Orchard Place, 30th Ward, Codes 302.7, 304.7, 304.2, 304.13.

All Housing Court cases are open to the public. Judge King's office (Mt. Oliver Borough and Pittsburgh Wards 18, 29, 30 and 32) is located at 2213 Brownsville Road, Carrick. Judge Motznik's office (Pittsburgh's 19th Ward) is at 736 Brookline Blvd., Brookline. Judge Ricciardi's office (Pittsburgh Wards 4, 16 and 17) is located at 900 Sarah Street, Suite 208, on South Side. Pittsburgh Municipal Court is at 660 First Avenue.