Things were quieter in Carrick during October for police calls

Last Monday’s meeting of the Carrick / Overbrook Block Watch began with a shorter than usual crime report as police said October was relatively quiet compared to the summer months.

Zone 3 officer Christine Luffey distributed the report, which listed 68 criminal incidents in Carrick and only eight in Overbrook between October 7 and November 4. Theft-related crimes represented a little over 30 percent of the list.

“Nothing earth shattering, which is always a good thing because quiet is good,” officer Luffey said.

Officer Luffey went on to share details on six of the cases listed in the report.

The first case involved a 26-year-old male arrested for violating a protection from abuse (PFA) order. According to the report, the female who filed the PFA order called police after the suspect showed up at her residence on Mt. Joseph Street at 7:30 a.m. on October 14.

Police arrested the suspect, who allegedly pounded on the door of the home and blasted his car horn.

“We do take PFA and court orders very seriously,” officer Luffey said.

Police responded to reports of child luring on October 21 at 5:08 p.m. Police said a white male between the ages of 50 to 60 is suspected of attempting to lure a child into his truck in the 1400 block of Brownsville Road. Detectives are investigating.

Two suspects were arrested after 10 detectives executed a search warrant at a home in the 2200 block of Dellrose Street. Officers said they found a brick and 12 stamp bags of heroin, surveillance equipment, sandwich bags, a digital scale, and a large sum of cash.

Officer Luffey said the investigation began after she received a tip about drug activity from the block watch.

Officers responded to reports of a robbery on October 27 at 5 p.m. at the Rite Aid in the 1200 block of Brownsville Road. The victim said he was approached by a white male in his mid-twenties who asked him for money.

According to the report, the suspect grabbed the victim’s wallet, knocked him to the ground, and fled with $1,000 in cash. The case is under investigation, but officers believe they identified a suspect after speaking with the victim and reviewing surveillance footage.

A robbery and aggravated assault took place at 12:30 a.m. on October 29 in the 1100 block of Brownsville Road. The male victim said he had just left Sunoco when he was approached by two African-American males who asked him for a cigarette.

According to the report, the victim said the suspects forcibly took his backpack, cellphone, cigarettes and fire arm. Police said the victim appeared to be visibly intoxicated and was bleeding from the head. The case is under investigation.

The last case discussed involved a man who was arrested for public drunkenness, disorderly conduct, and other charges after police said he was running in and out of traffic and speaking incoherently while dressed only in shorts. The incident happened in the 2300 block of Brownsville Road around 1 a.m. on November 1.

Police initially advised the man to return home, but placed him under arrest after they were called back to the scene a second time.

In addition to the crime reports, Officer Luffey announced the annual Get Stuffed with Love Thanksgiving program is returning for its 17th year. The program provides free meals to any city of Pittsburgh resident who calls and requests one.

The meals are delivered by Pittsburgh Police officers on Thanksgiving Day.

Any city residents can request a meal by calling officer Luffey at 412-488-8425 no later than November 21. Pittsburgh police officers will deliver the meals to each resident on Thanksgiving Day.

“There are no income requirements,” officer Luffey said. “You don’t have to be down on your luck to receive a meal.”

The Pittsburgh Police partner with the rotary clubs of Bethel-St Clair and Northern Allegheny as well as the Holy Assumption of St. Mary Orthodox Church to cook, prepare, and deliver the meals. More than 3,800 meals were delivered last year.

Carrick / Overbrook Block Watch leader Donna McManus also made a couple of announcements at the meeting.

The Carrick Community Council (CCC) will sponsor a Carrick Light-up Night on December 6 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Phillip’s Park. The event is open to all ages and will be outdoors unless it rains.

The CCC board elections will be Monday, Nov. 25 at 7 p.m. at 25 Carrick Avenue. Only registered CCC members are eligible to vote in the election. A membership is $5 and residents can sign-up at the meeting.

At the end of the meeting, Hersh Merenstein, community liaison to mayor Bill Peduto’s office, said the city is accepting applications for the Love Your Block grant program. Community organizations can apply for up to $1,5000 for neighborhood improvement projects.

Both the Carrick / Overbrook Block Watch and the CCC are eligible for the grant. Residents can learn more about the program by visiting https://pittsburghpa.gov/oca/about-lyb.

The next Carrick / Overbrook Block Watch meeting will be December 2 at the HEAR Corp headquarters located at 25 Carrick Avenue. The meeting will include a holiday celebration and social hour.