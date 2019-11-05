Volunteers are needed to help install smoke alarms in Mt. Oliver on Nov. 9

Join the American Red Cross to Sound the Alarm, a home fire safety and smoke alarm installation event on Saturday, Nov. 9 in Mt. Oliver

Working in teams, volunteers canvass the community, going door-to-door to discuss the importance of creating and practicing fire escape plans. They also offer to install free smoke alarms in any homes where working smoke alarms don’t currently exist.

Make a difference in the community by volunteering for the next Sound the Alarm event in Mt. Oliver on Saturday, Nov. 9. Volunteers will meet at the Mt. Oliver Volunteer Fire Department, 120 Brownsville Road.

Team positions include:

Smoke Alarm Installer: Conduct home visits, test existing smoke alarms (replacing batteries as needed), and install smoke alarms in accordance with the manufacturer’s instructions.

Disaster Safety Instructor: Educate residents on the importance of fire safety and assist them in creating home fire escape plans.

Reporter: Document resident information, including what services were provided during the visit. Complete the acknowledgement forms and reports used for campaign tracking.

To volunteer, contact William Supan at William.Supaniii@redcross.org or 412-667-9955.