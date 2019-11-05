Readshaw bills call for safe homes for Pennsylvania pets

Following an advocacy event at the Capitol hosted by the Humane Society of the United States, state Rep. Harry Readshaw, D-Allegheny, is calling for passage of two bills that would help ensure Pennsylvania animals have safe, loving homes free from abuse.

At the event held Tuesday, Oct. 22, Rep. Readshaw joined Olympic soccer player and Pennsylvania resident Heather Mitts in advocating for legislation he introduced that would require pet stores to source their cats, dogs and rabbits from animal shelters and rescues. Mr. Readshaw also met Sara, a dog rescued from a puppy mill.

With this event in mind, Rep. Readshaw called for the passage of two additional bills he has introduced that would protect the health and safety of pets in Pennsylvania.

House Bill 62 would create an animal abuse registry. People who have committed a felony animal abuse offense would have to register with the county sheriff when they spend more than 10 days in a Pennsylvania county. The Pennsylvania State Police would be responsible for maintaining the statewide animal abuse registry, which the public would be able to access via phone, Internet, or in person.

"My legislation will help make sure that animal rescuers and individual pet owners can feel confident that their pets are going to safe homes," Rep. Readshaw said. "With this bill, anyone offering an animal for adoption or sale could search for the potential new owner to see if they show up in the registry. This could save pets from falling victim to abuse or neglect at the hands of someone with a history of mistreating animals."

House Bill 238 would require a research facility that uses cats and dogs for scientific purposes such as research or testing to offer retired animals up for adoption instead of euthanizing the animals. This could be either through an established animal shelter or rescue, or through private placement.

"Some animals in research facilities are still in decent health and behaviorally sound when they are ready to retire," Rep. Readshaw said. "My legislation would give these cats and dogs a second chance at life by allowing them to go to loving homes for the first time."