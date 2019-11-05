Open Mic night Nov. 8 at South Side Presbyterian

The South Side Presbyterian Church will hold its monthly Open Mic Coffee House at 7:30-9 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8.

Those who have songs or a poem, a dramatic piece, dance, or comedy they would like to share on stage should call 412-431-0118 or email at kathysspc@aol.com. Or just come to enjoy others' performances as well as the friendly fellowship with old and new friends.

The suggested donation of $5 includes candlelight conversation, the performances, and refreshments. The church is at the corner of S. 20th and Sarah streets and is fully handicap accessible. Those attending should use the 20th Street entrance.