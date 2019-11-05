Holiday Project gift donation drop-off locations announced
November 5, 2019
The Department of Human Services’ (DHS) Holiday Project is collecting new, unwrapped gifts for children and youth who receive services through the department’s Office of Children, Youth and Families.
While all gift donations are appreciated, there is a need for:
Warm winter wear for ages 0-18 (hats, gloves, mittens, scarves)
Baby necessities (blankets, wipes, bottles, pacifiers, bibs)
Board games for all ages – to be played individually, with siblings, or as a family
Dolls and action figures in a full range of skin tones
Sports equipment, including basketballs, footballs, and soccer balls
LEGO and Mega Bloks sets
Craft kits and art supplies
Remote control vehicles
Unwrapped gifts will be collected through Friday, Dec. 6 and may be taken to any of the following drop-off locations:
County Executive’s Office, County Courthouse, 436 Grant Street, Room 101, Pittsburgh, PA 15219
Department of Human Services, Human Services Building, One Smithfield Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222
Health Department, 542 Fourth Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15219
City Co Federal Credit Union, 220 Grant Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15219
Izzazu Salon, Spa & Blowout Bar, 301 Fifth Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15222
Emily’s Hair Zone, 304 Curry Hollow Road, Pleasant Hills, PA 15236
Keystone Canine Club, 5167 Brownsville Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15236
Monetary donations are also welcome. Checks should be made payable to “The DHS Donation Fund” with “Holiday Project” written in the memo line. Checks may be sent to Holiday Project Coordinator, Department of Human Services, One Smithfield Street, First Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.
Opportunities to receive and fulfill a child’s wish list are also available. To request a child’s name and wish list and/or for more information about this process, please contact the Event and Donations Team at EventandDonationsTeam@AlleghenyCounty.US or 412.350.3428.
For additional information about the Holiday Project, drop-off locations times, and for a list of gift ideas, visit: http://www.alleghenycounty.us/dhs/holidayproject.aspx
