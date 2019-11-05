Free Thanksgiving Dinner at Grace Anglican Church

Grace Anglican Church welcomes all to come enjoy the Grace of God through a Thanksgiving Dinner.

A large ham and turkey dinner with all the fixins will be served between noon and 1 p.m., Thanksgiving Day, November 28. Reservations left on the message machine at 412-381-6020 would be appreciated in assisting them with a count of people to expect.

For those who need a ride, the church would be happy to arrange to pick you up that morning. Just let them know ahead of time. Take outs will be available starting at 1 p.m.

Grace Anglican Church Mt. Washington is two blocks down from Grandview Avenue, at the corner of Sycamore St. and Bertha St.