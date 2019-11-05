Festival of Praise Nov. 9 at St. Albert the Great Church

A Festival of Praise at Holy Apostles Parish will take place at St. Albert The Great Church, 3171 Churchview Ave., in Baldwin on Saturday, Nov. 9 from 7-8:30 p.m.

The Praise Band will provide motivational music as voices blend together as one song of praise. All are welcome to come celebrate with Father Dan Waruszewski, current Parochial Vicar serving in the Butler/Center/Lyndora/Meridian grouping.

In addition to an inspirational talk by Father Dan, Donna Yantz-Lease will give a testimony of how God continues to work in her life. There will be adoration of the Blessed Sacrament, Benediction and Eucharistic Procession.

All are welcome to attend.