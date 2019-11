An All-You-Can-Eat Spaghetti Dinner will take place at Concord Presbyterian Church on Saturday Nov. 9 from 4-7 p.m.

Cost of the dinner is $10 for adults and $5 for children. The dinner will benefit the Food Pantry.

For more information, call 412-882-1141. Concord Presbyterian Church is at 1907 Brownsville Road, Pittsburgh PA 15210.