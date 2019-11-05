Learn about block watches at KCC November meeting

Knoxville residents, home owners and renters, are invited to join the Knoxville Community Council (KCC) Monthly Meeting, Thursday, Nov. 7, 6 p.m., at St. Paul AME Church, 400 Orchard Place.

Guest speaker for the evening will be Donna Williams, Zone 3 Public Safety Council, Block Watch Development and Support Chair, who will present a discussion on what block watch is, how to develop one and how beneficial it can be for building a safer, stronger neighborhood and community.

There will also be updates on current projects and programs ongoing in Knoxville discussed by: Councilman Bruce Kraus, Economic Development South (EDS), Hilltop Alliance (HA), The Brashear Association, Representative Jake Wheatley's Office; Zone 3 Police Department and other community partners. There will be a question and answer session and resident updates following the presentations.

This will be the last monthly meeting of the year for KCC.