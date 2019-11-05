Learn about block watches at KCC November meeting
November 5, 2019
Knoxville residents, home owners and renters, are invited to join the Knoxville Community Council (KCC) Monthly Meeting, Thursday, Nov. 7, 6 p.m., at St. Paul AME Church, 400 Orchard Place.
Guest speaker for the evening will be Donna Williams, Zone 3 Public Safety Council, Block Watch Development and Support Chair, who will present a discussion on what block watch is, how to develop one and how beneficial it can be for building a safer, stronger neighborhood and community.
There will also be updates on current projects and programs ongoing in Knoxville discussed by: Councilman Bruce Kraus, Economic Development South (EDS), Hilltop Alliance (HA), The Brashear Association, Representative Jake Wheatley's Office; Zone 3 Police Department and other community partners. There will be a question and answer session and resident updates following the presentations.
This will be the last monthly meeting of the year for KCC.
