Board elections at the next Carrick Council meeting

The Carrick Community Council’s public meeting will be held on Nov. 25, 7 p.m. at 25 Carrick Avenue.

The meeting will include election of new members to the Board of Directors. To cast a vote, attendees must be a current CCC member and have attended at least one public meeting in this year. If your membership has expired you may come to the meeting and renew your membership to vote.

The Board of Directors’ candidates are: Tia Baker; Sherry Brown; David George Connelly; Lisa Gonzales; Julie Kuchta; and, Tara Milkovich-Salazar.