Zoning Board hearings

Pittsburgh’s Zoning Board of Adjustment has scheduled the following public hearings of interest to South Pittsburgh residents in the first floor hearing room of the John P. Robin Civic Building, 200 Ross Street, Downtown.

Zone case 229/19 on Thursday, Nov. 7 at 9:50 a.m. is the appeal of George Hric, applicant and owner, for 124 S. 21st Street, in the 17th Ward (Zoning District R1A-VH).

Applicant requests new two-story single-family dwelling.

Variances: 925.06.C: Minimum 15’ exterior side setback required and 1.5’ requested; Minimum 3’ interior side setback required and 0’ requested.

Zone case 234/19 on Thursday, Nov. 7 at 10:20 a.m. is the appeal of David Morgan, applicant, and MJT Real Estate LLC, owner, for 1209-15 E. Carson Street, in the 17th Ward (Zoning District LNC).

Applicant requests expansion of existing restaurant (general) into adjacent storefront.

Variances: 911.02: Restaurant (general) is a Special Exception in the LNC zone.

Zone case 236/19 on Thursday, Nov. 14 at 9:10 a.m. is the appeal of Alex Lacey, applicant, and 2009 Carson RE LLC, owner, for 2009 E. Carson Street, in the 17th Ward (Zoning District LNC).

Applicant requests medical marijuana dispensary on the first floor of existing building.

Variances: 911.04.A.99: Use of medical marijuna dispensary is a Special Exception in LNC zone.

For more information on the City of Pittsburgh Zoning Board of Adjustment, go to: http://pittsburghpa.gov/dcp/boards/zoning-board.