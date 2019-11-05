This week's So. Pgh. Housing Court hearings

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 6, at 8:00 a.m. in Pittsburgh Municipal Court :

• Deaydre and Tim Pulliam, 821 Eldora Place, 18th Ward, Code PM108.1.1.

• JLM International LLC, 215 Walter Street, 18th Ward, Codes 108.1.1.

• John DeSantis, 502 Natchez Street, 18th Ward, Code PM108.1.1.

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 6, at 1:00 p.m. in Municipal District Judge Richard Motznik's Courtroom:

• MLS Properties, 201 Amabell Street, 19th Ward, Code 403.46.

• Charles and Maureen Hartung, 98 Ruth Street, 19th Ward, Codes 307.1, 302.7.

The following Housing Court case is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 6, at 1:15 p.m. in Municipal District Judge Richard Motznik's Courtroom:

• Dean Angelo and Steven Angelo, 238 Bigham Street, 19th Ward, Code 302.4.

The following Housing Court case is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 6, at 2:15 p.m. in Municipal District Judge Richard Motznik's Courtroom:

• City of Pittsburgh Property Developments, 318 Natchez Street, 19th Ward, Code 304.15.

The following Housing Court case is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 6, at 2:30 p.m. in Municipal District Judge Richard Motznik's Courtroom:

• Bellevue Property LP, 1836 Greenleaf Street, 19th Ward, Codes 304.7, 304.10, 304.6, 304.13, 304.12.

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Thursday, November 7, at 10:00 a.m. in Municipal District Judge Eugene Ricciardi's Courtroom:

• Jon Richards, 2325 Arlington Avenue, 16th Ward, Code 922.02.

• Uhurina Swann, 97 Barry Street, 16th Ward, Code 302.7.

• Louise Salem and Mary Salem, 2326 Eccles Street, 16th Ward, Codes 302.4, 301.3.

• Alla Snodgrass and Elizabeth Snodgrass, 25 Kosciusko Way, 16th Ward, Codes 304.10, 304.2.

• Jamileth Castro, Julio Garcia and Nohelia Maldonado, 415 McManus Street, 16th Ward, Codes 302.7, 304.2.

• Joshua Dott, Tammy Friedt, William Friedt Jr. and Jared Horrell, 2508 Mission Street, 16th Ward, Code 403.42A.

• Michelle Milanovich and Nicholas Milanovich, 2116 Norte Way, 16th Ward, Codes 301.3, 302.4.

• Herbert Joseph, 432 Parkwood Road, 16th Ward, Codes 307.1, 302.4.

• Joseph Herbert Jr., 432 Parkwood Road, 16th Ward, Code 302.7.

• Ching Hou, 805 E. Carson Street, 17th Ward, Code 302.4.

• Micar Industries LLC, 1825 E. Carson Street, 17th Ward, Code 1026.16.5.

• Kristin Raup, 1604 Gable Street, 17th Ward, Codes 304.13, 304.6, 304.2.

• Sonja Zlokas and Stephen Zlokas, 10 Gregory Street, 17th Ward, Code 304.6.

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Thursday, November 7, at 1:30 p.m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

• Michael Vilsack and Thelma Vislack, 827 Carnival Way, 18th Ward, Codes PM302.4, PM307.1.

• Walt Thornton, 601 Curtin Avenue, 18th Ward, Code PM304.7.

• Joshua Smith, 43 Estella Avenue, 18th Ward, Code 403.62A.

• Roseann Lubawski and Walt Lubawski, 705 Excelsior Street, 18th Ward, Code PM302.4.

• Denise Lewis and Linwood Lewis, 131 Freeland Street, 18th Ward, Codes PM302.4, PM307.1, PM301.3.

• William Meehan III, 79 Haberman Avenue, 18th Ward, Codes PM301.3, PM302.4.

• Mary Ann Owens and Steven Owens, 83 Haberman Avenue, 18th Ward, Code PM307.1.

• Lance Gardenhire, 77 Industry Street, 18th Ward, Codes 304.1, PM304.7, PM301.3, PM302.4.

• Amadi Morgan II, 130 Industry Street, 18th Ward, Code 403.62A.

• Tom Williams Jr., 26 Lafferty Avenue, 18th Ward, Codes PM307.1, PM301.3.

• Ardith Ries, 2727 Churchview Avenue, 29th Ward, Code 304.10.

• James Valentine, 1716 Leolyn Street, 29th Ward, Code 922.02.

• Eva Staude and Wesley Staude, 320 Arabella Street, 30th Ward, Codes PM302.4, PM307.1, PM301.3.

• John Martin, 0 Georgia Avenue (14J-3), 30th Ward, Codes PM302.4, PM307.1, PM301.3.

• Jennifer Hulboy, 118 Jucunda Street, 30th Ward, Codes PM302.4, PM307.1.

• Webcor Inc., 121 Jucunda Street, 30th Ward, Codes PM302.4, PM307.1, PM301.3.

• Renee DeVaughn, 207 Jucunda Street, 30th Ward, Code PM302.4.

• Grace Hurt, 416 Jucunda Street, 30th Ward, Codes PM302.4, PM307.1, PM301.3.

• Jeanne Grooms, 422 Jucunda Street, 30th Ward, Codes PM302.4, PM307.1, PM301.3.

• Karl Greenley and Bohuslava Johnson, 243 Moore Avenue, 30th Ward, Codes PM302.4, PM307.1, PM301.3.

• Nduka Ihunwo and Nkem Onyebuchi, 310 Moore Avenue, 30th Ward, Codes PM302.4, PM307.1, PM301.3.

• Kevin Ruddock, 429 Parklow Street, 30th Ward, Codes PM302.4, PM307.1.

• George Larkins and Gloria Larkins, 219 Reifert Street, 30th Ward, Codes PM302.4, PM307.1, PM301.3.

• Salahadin Bey, 303 Rochelle Street, 30th Ward, Code 302.8.

• Minh Hoang, 131 Zara Street, 30th Ward, Code PM302.4.

• Alma Johnson, 145 Zara Street, 30th Ward, Codes PM302.4, PM307.1, PM301.3.

• Lance Gardenhire and LaSean Nunley, 405 Zara Street, 30th Ward, Code 403.62A.

• Robert Mann III, 1935 Dartmore Street, 32nd Ward, Codes 302.4, 307.1.

All Housing Court cases are open to the public. Judge King's office (Mt. Oliver Borough and Pittsburgh Wards 18, 29, 30 and 32) is located at 2213 Brownsville Road, Carrick. Judge Motznik's office (Pittsburgh's 19th Ward) is at 736 Brookline Blvd., Brookline. Judge Ricciardi's office (Pittsburgh Wards 4, 16 and 17) is located at 900 Sarah Street, Suite 208, on South Side. Pittsburgh Municipal Court is at 660 First Avenue.