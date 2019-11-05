Mt. Oliver Housing Court

The following Mt. Oliver Borough Housing Court cases are scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 5, at 10:30 a.m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

• Joy Brice, 313 Jacob Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 302.4, Overgrowth.

• Marie Brocato, 260 Anthony Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 302.4, Overgrowth.

• David Winkowski, 653 Margaret Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 302.4, Overgrowth.

• Keilan Walls, 222 Giffin Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 845.183.7, Rental License.

• Michael Stein, 500 Hays Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 845.183.7, Rental License.

• Grenat LP, 712 Margaret Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 845.183.7, Rental License.

• Michael S. Hall LLC, 515 Margaret Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 845.183.7, Rental License.

• John Kennedy, 500 Giffin Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 845.183.7, Rental License.

• Bruce Liptak, 405 Giffin Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 845.183.7, Rental License.

The following Mt. Oliver Borough Housing Court case is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 5, at 11:00 a.m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

• Frank DiMatteo, 204 Giffin Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 845.183.7, Rental License.

The following Mt. Oliver Borough Housing Court cases are scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 26, at 10:30 a.m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

• Frank Sciulli, 124 Stamm Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 302.4, Overgrowth.

• Jeremy Franz, 120 Locust Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Codes 302.1, Debris; 209.4G, Trash Storage.

• Lilac Investments, 511 Transverse Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 302.4, Overgrowth.

• Alez Zaburi, 188 St. Joseph Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 302.4, Overgrowth.

• Robert Makowski, 315 Onyx Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Codes 302.4, Overgrowth; 302.1, Debris.

• Steeltown Management, 122 Penn Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 302.1, Debris.

• Andy Dahn, 215 Giffin Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Codes 304.13, Windows; 302.1, Debris.

The following Mt. Oliver Borough Housing Court case is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 3, at 10:30 a.m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

• David Winkowski, 663 Margaret Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 303.1, Swimming Pool.

All Mt. Oliver Housing Court cases are open to the public. Judge King's office is located at 2213 Brownsville Road, Carrick.