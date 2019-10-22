ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Take a guided hike thru South Side Park Nov. 2

 
October 22, 2019



A South Side Park Guided Hike will take place on Saturday, Nov, 2 at 1 p.m.

UPMC Mercy is sponsoring the guided 1.1 mile hike through South Side Park. Explore the park, learn its history and the plans for its future.

While it is a fairly short hike it is physically demanding due to the steep terrain. Wear sturdy shoes and meet up at the Bandi Schaum Community Garden. Access the community carden via Mission Street (off of South 18th) or via Greeley Street.

For more information, contact friendsofsouthsideparkpgh@gmail.com.


 
