South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

Sancta Maria special service

 
October 22, 2019



The Society of Sancta Maria Magdalena will offer The Mystery of Holy Unction Anointing Service on Sunday, Nov. 3, 5 p.m. Come for an evening of healing of those who Fight the Good Fight and Remembrance of those Departed Souls, who Sleep in the Sleep of Peace, and be anointed with the Oil for Unction of Healing.

Western Orthodox Church, Society of Sancta Maria Magdalena, Worship Site, St. Peter’s 4048 Brownsville Road, Brentwood Pa 15227.

for Information, call 412-586-5621.



 
South Pittsburgh Reporter

PO Box 4285
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Ph: (412) 481-0266
news@sopghreporter.com

© 2019 Neighborhood Publications, Inc.

