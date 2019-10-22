Sancta Maria special service

The Society of Sancta Maria Magdalena will offer The Mystery of Holy Unction Anointing Service on Sunday, Nov. 3, 5 p.m. Come for an evening of healing of those who Fight the Good Fight and Remembrance of those Departed Souls, who Sleep in the Sleep of Peace, and be anointed with the Oil for Unction of Healing.

Western Orthodox Church, Society of Sancta Maria Magdalena, Worship Site, St. Peter’s 4048 Brownsville Road, Brentwood Pa 15227.

for Information, call 412-586-5621.