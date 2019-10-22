PA Resources Council invites entries for 'Lens on Litter' photo contest

The Pennsylvania Resources Council (PRC) invites student and adult amateur photographers throughout the state to enter the 35th annual Gene Capaldi Lens on Litter Photo Contest designed to highlight the impact of litter on the environment and scenic qualities of the Commonwealth.

Winning photographers receive cash prizes and see their photos used in a variety of promotional venues. Event organizers also use submitted photos to identify sites for cleanup through local action.

“The Lens on Litter Photo Contest provides photographers across the state an opportunity to use this art form to bring attention to what is all too often ignored: the very real impacts of litter,” said PRC Managing Director Justin Stockdale. “While we universally dislike litter, we too frequently walk and drive past it without truly recognizing its impact.”

Entrants are encouraged to focus their lenses not just on litter but also the visual and environmental impacts of litter.

Complete contest rules are available at http://www.prc.org/lens-litter. Entries will be accepted through December 31, 2019.