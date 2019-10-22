CLP - Blink & Physically Handicapped Center receives $750K state grant

Senate Democratic Leader Jay Costa, Jr. has announced the award of a $750,000 state grant to go to the Library for the Blind & Physically Impaired in the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh system.

“Libraries are critical hubs of community; they provide more than books on loan, they offer a safe space to learn, meet, escape, plan and dream,” said Senator Costa. “As a life trustee on the board of the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh, I’ve seen this firsthand for years. I’m especially pleased that this major grant will be going to an accessible library so that all can enjoy the library, regardless of physical challenges.”

The funds come from the Keystone Grant program in the Keystone Recreation, Park and Conservation Fund. Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh will use their award to renovate 11,000 sf of public/staff spaces on 1st floor; reconfigure for accessibility, replace outdated systems; exterior renovations include relocating main entrance.