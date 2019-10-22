Upcoming local Zoning Board hearings

Pittsburgh’s Zoning Board of Adjustment has scheduled the following public hearings of interest to South Pittsburgh residents in the first floor hearing room of the John P. Robin Civic Building, 200 Ross Street, Downtown.

Zone case 223/19 on Thursday, Oct. 24 at 9:20 a.m. is the appeal of David Offner, applicant, and MSAA Pittsburgh LLC, owner, for 2417 Brownsville Road, in the 29th Ward (Zoning District LNC).

Applicant requests new construction of Dollar General.

Variances: 922.04.E.3.e.i: No parking shall be located between the front building facade and the front lot line; 915.02.A.1.e: Retaining walls shall not excee 10’ (12-12.98’ proposed along Askal Way).

Special Exception: 916.04.B: Dumpster must be at least 30’ away from any zoned residential property.

Zone case 224/19 on Thursday, Oct. 24 at 9:30 a.m. is the appeal of Lisa Whitney, applicant, and William J. and Sandra M. Jamison, owners, for 327 Natchez Street, in the 29th Ward (Zoning District R1D-H).

Applicant requests new one-story 16x22’ garage for single-family dwelling.

Variances: 903.03.D.2: Minimum 15’ front setback required and 0’ requested; Minimum 5’ interior side setback required and 0’ requested.

Zone case 229/19 on Thursday, Nov. 7 at 9:50 a.m. is the appeal of George Hric, applicant and owner, for 124 S. 21st Street, in the 17th Ward (Zoning District R1A-VH).

Applicant requests new two-story single-family dwelling.

Variances: 925.06.C: Minimum 15’ exterior side setback required and 1.5’ requested; Minimum 3’ interior side setback required and 0’ requested.

Zone case 234/19 on Thursday, Nov. 7 at 10:20 a.m. is the appeal of David Morgan, applicant, and MJT Real Estate LLC, owner, for 1209-15 E. Carson Street, in the 17th Ward (Zoning District LNC).

Applicant requests expansion of existing restaurant (general) into adjacent storefront.

Variances: 911.02: Restaurant (general) is a Special Exception in the LNC zone.

For more information on the City of Pittsburgh Zoning Board of Adjustment, go to: http://pittsburghpa.gov/dcp/boards/zoning-board.