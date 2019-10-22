This week's So. Pgh. Housing Court hearings

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 23, at 8:00 a.m. in Pittsburgh Municipal Court

• Valentine Kraska, 106 Brosville Street, 17th Ward, Code PM108.1.1.

• Pgh Property Buyer LLC, 473 Norton Street, 19th Ward, Code PM108.1.1.

• Pgh Property Buyer LLC, 475 Norton Street, 19th Ward, Code PM108.1.1.

• Christopher Carroll, 34 Minooka Street, 29th Ward, Code PM108.1.1.

• Rosewood Property Mgmt. LLC, 2301 Saw Mill Run Blvd., 32nd Ward, Code PM108.1.1.

The following Housing Court case is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 23, at 1:00 p.m. in Municipal District Judge James Motznik's Courtroom:

• James and Patricia Villanova, 348 Maple Terrace, 19th Ward, Code 302.7.

The following Housing Court case is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 23, at 2:30 p.m. in Municipal District Judge James Motznik's Courtroom:

• Mt. Washington Mosites Lmtd. Partnership, 201 Virginia Avenue, 19th Ward, Codes 107.2.1, 604.3.2.

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Thursday, October 24, at 10:00 a.m. in Municipal District Judge Eugene Ricciardi's Courtroom:

• Brady Williams, 329 Bassler Street, 16th Ward, Codes 301.3, 307.1, 302.4.

• Magdalena Pfeifer, 2436 Charcot Street, 16th Ward, Codes 301.3, 302.4, 307.1.

• Albert and Grace Staub, 123 Clover Street, 16th Ward, Codes 302.4, 301.3.

• Laura Vardy, 2206 Elsie Street, 16th Ward, Codes 304.7, 304.2.

• Allan and Elizabeth Snodgrass, 25 Kosciusko Way, 16th Ward, Codes 304.7, 304.2.

• Angeline and Ray Smith, 2616 McCord Street, 16th Ward, Code 302.4.

• Herbert Joseph, 432 Parkwood Road, 16th Ward, Codes 307.1, 302.4.

• Julio Grullon, 727 Pliny Way, 16th Ward, Code 302.8.

• Michael Johnston and Whitney Pittman, 2328 Sidney Street, 16th Ward, Code 403.62A.

• Georgetta and James Salva, 2217 Spring Street, 16th Ward, Codes 307.1, 302.4.

• LXI Properties LLC, 2426 Spring Street, 16th Ward, Code 307.1.

• Carolyn and Richard Greil, 2106 Sur Way, 16th Ward, Codes 301.3, 302.4.

• Dona Baker, 2103 Wenke Street, 16th Ward, Codes 301.3, 302.4.

• Enclave at St. Matthew LP, 0 Mary Street (12J-247), 17th Ward, Code 403.42A.

• Conrail, 0 ROFW (12N-35), 17th Ward, Code 302.4.

• Michael Bonato, Rachelle Bonato and Francisco Rodriquez, 18 Welsh Way, 17th Ward, Code 302.7.

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Thursday, October 24, at 1:0 0 p.m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

• Olufunmilayo Taiwo, 412 Althea Street, 18th Ward, Code 302.4.

• Julie Thomas, 844 Ashdale Street, 18th Ward, Code 307.1.

• Tanisha Scott, 222 Chalfont Street, 18th Ward, Codes 301.3, 302.4, 307.1.

• Olabrice Beckom, 514 Freeland Street, 18th Ward, Codes 301.3, 302.4, 307.1.

• Barbara Halpin and Stephen Mathison, 416 Iberia Street, 18th Ward, Codes 301.3, 302.4, 307.1.

• Lance Gardenhire, 77 Industry Street, 18th Ward, Codes PM301.3, PM302.4.

• FZ Holdings LP, 441 Kathleen Street, 18th Ward, Code 304.7.

• Sean Thornton, 628 Lillian Street, 18th Ward, Codes 301.3, 302.4, 307.1.

• Cliff and Lillian Keller, 632 Lillian Street, 18th Ward, Codes 301.3, 302.4, 307.1.

• Ronesha Cunningham, 709 Montooth Street, 18th Ward, Code 302.8.

• Ken Wade II, Christine and Joe Wallace, 50 Sylvania Avenue, 18th Ward, Codes 301.3, 302.4, 307.1.

• Stephanie Rorie, 56 Sylvania Avenue, 18th Ward, Codes 301.3, 302.4, 307.1.

• Antwon Manson, 517 Sylvania Avenue, 18th Ward, Codes 302.4, 307.1.

• Betty Partlow, 519 Sylvania Avenue, 18th Ward, Code 307.1.

• Stephen Gilg, 31 Biscayne Drive, 29th Ward, Code 302.4.

• Carrick Associates LLC, 2420 Brownsville Road, 29th Ward, Code 302.4.

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Thursday, October 24, at 1:30 p.m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

• Carrick Associates LLC, 2420 Brownsville Road, 29th Ward, Code PM307.1.

• Bernard and Helen Bruchwalski, 419 Maytide Street, 29th Ward, Code PM302.4.

• Soma International Ministries Inc., 236 Rochelle Street, 30th Ward, Code PM302.4.

• Robert Mann Jr., and Robert Mann III, 1935 Dartmore Street, 32nd Ward, Codes 302.4, 307.1.

• Jeff Stiegler, 712 Maytide Street, 32nd Ward, Code 302.3, 304.3, 302.7.

All Housing Court cases are open to the public. Judge King's office (Mt. Oliver Borough and Pittsburgh Wards 18, 29, 30 and 32) is located at 2213 Brownsville Road, Carrick. Judge Motznik's office (Pittsburgh's 19th Ward) is at 736 Brookline Blvd., Brookline. Judge Ricciardi's office (Pittsburgh Wards 4, 16 and 17) is located at 900 Sarah Street, Suite 208, on South Side. Pittsburgh Municipal Court is at 660 First Avenue.