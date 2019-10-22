PWSA has aid for income-qualified water customers

The Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority (PWSA) is offering financial relief for income-qualified residential customers having difficulty paying their water and sewer bills.

The Cash Assistance Grant provides up to $300 per year to assist eligible customers who are at or below 150 percent of the Federal Poverty Level with paying their PWSA bills. Dollar Energy Fund administers the program and is currently accepting applications for its 2019-2020 program year. Customers can call Dollar Energy at 1-866-762-2348 to apply.

PWSA’s additional assistance programs include the Winter Shut Off Moratorium (available annually from December 1 through March 31), Bill Discount Program (offering a 75 percent discount on the fixed water and wastewater conveyance charges, approximately $26.66 per month), and the Free Lead Line Replacement Project.

People in Annual Income

Household Eligibility

(150% of Federal Proverty Level)

1 $18,735

2 $25,365

3 $31,995

4 $38,625

5 $45,255

6 $51,885

7 $58,515

8 $65,145

For more than 8 people, add $6,630 for each additional person

Since the inception of these programs in 2018, 2,715 customers enrolled in the Winter Moratorium, 3,283 enrolled in the Bill Discount Program, 341 were approved and granted a total of $71,595 for the Cash Assistance Program, and 339 were approved and granted a total of $1,188,326 for the Free Lead Line Replacement Program.

More information on any of these programs can be found online at http://www.pgh2o.com/CAP. Customers can review the income eligibility chart below to determine if their income, based on household size, falls within the guidelines for enrollment.