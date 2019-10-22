Love Your Block city grants available

The City of Pittsburgh is excited to announce applications are now open for Love Your Block. Love Your Block is a City of Pittsburgh mini-grant program to revitalize the city- block-by-block.

Nonprofit organizations across Pittsburgh are invited to propose projects for up to $1,500 in funds and the support of key city departments. Funding supports volunteer-fueled neighborhood improvement projects for Spring and Summer 2020 that combat blight and build community resilience.

Projects may include but are not limited: community garden maintenance, neighborhood clean-ups, or tree and flower planting. Successful projects will build strong partnerships, leverage donations, and most importantly, engage neighbors.

Find more information on Love Your Block, including detailed project guidelines and project ideas, at pittsburghpa.gov/oca-lyb.

Questions can be directed to Leah Friedman at leah.friedman@pittsburghpa.gov or by calling the Office of Community Affairs at 412-255-4773.

Stay up to date with Love Your Block and all OCA programs at newsletter.pittsburghpa.gov.