New assistant directors in City Departments of Mobility and Infrastructure and Parks and Recreation

Mayor William Peduto has announced the hiring of two top officials in the Departments of Mobility and Infrastructure and Parks and Recreation.

Kimberly Lucas is the new Assistant Director for Policy, Planning and Permitting in DOMI. She comes to Pittsburgh from the Washington D.C. District Department of Transportation where she had been supervisory transportation management planner/sustainable transportation branch manager since 2018, and previously bicycle and pedestrian program specialist/program manager of Bikeshare and Bicycle Parking programs.

Ms. Lucas has a master’s degree in City Planning from the University of California, Berkeley, and a bachelor’s in Psychology & History of Art from the University of Virginia, Charlottesville.

Kathryn Vargas is the new assistant director of community recreation/youth and families in the Department of Parks and Recreation. She comes to city government from the United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania, where since 2016 she has been director/Allegheny Partners for Out of School Time, and previously was senior manager/United for Children.

Ms. Vargas has a master’s of Social Work from the University of Pittsburgh and a bachelor’s in Sociology and International Studies from Mount St. Mary’s University in Emmitsburg, MD.