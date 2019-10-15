Mayor Peduto names former Obama Administration official Kinsey Casey chief operations officer

Mayor William Peduto has named Kinsey Casey as the City of Pittsburgh's new chief operations officer.

In this role Ms. Casey will oversee all day-to-day operations of the city with an emphasis on coordinating activities among departments such as Mobility and Infrastructure, Parks, and Public Works, and with city-affiliated agencies like the Pittsburgh Parking Authority and the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority.

Ms. Casey is the former chief of staff of Emerge America, the national recruitment and training organization for Democratic women interested in elected office, and the former deputy chief of staff for University of Pittsburgh Chancellor Patrick Gallagher.

She replaces former COO Guy Costa, who retired early this year after 40 years in public service.

"The City of Pittsburgh is lucky to have someone of Kinsey's wide knowledge and experience to come on board, and help us deliver the highest quality services to our residents," Mayor Peduto said.

In addition to working for Emerge America and Pitt, Casey worked for eight years in Washington D.C. in President Barack Obama's administration in roles including chief of staff, Office of Global Partnerships, in the Department of State; national security director, Presidential Personnel, in the White House; and lead advance, Department of Homeland Security.

Casey has a bachelor's degree in Political Science and History from Wagner College in Staten Island, NY.

She lives in Shadyside. Her first day in office was Monday, Oct. 14.