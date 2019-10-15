ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Fall Flea Market October 25 at Allentown Senior Center

 
October 15, 2019



The Allentown Senior Citizens Center, Inc. will hold a Flea Market on Friday, Oct. 25 from 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.

The flea market will feature crafts such as Steeler wreaths and fall wreaths handmade by the participants of the center, fall decorations, Christmas decorations and gently used household items. There will also be a food sale with hot dogs, and homemade haluski, baked beans and mac-n-cheese. Donations of gently used items are being accepted.

