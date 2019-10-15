MWCDC elections, restaurant at October Community Forum

The Mt. Washington Community Development Corporation's October 17 Community Forum will feature voting for the organization's Board of Directors.

Prior to voting from 6:30-8 p.m., there will be a special development presentation at 6 p.m. from the owners of a new concept restaurant on Shiloh Street, Gordo's Taco & Tequila. They will present renovation plans and answer questions from the public.

The MWCDC Community Forums take place at the Mt. Washington Healthy Active Living Center, 122 Virginia Avenue.