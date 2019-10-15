MWCDC elections, restaurant at October Community Forum
October 15, 2019
The Mt. Washington Community Development Corporation's October 17 Community Forum will feature voting for the organization's Board of Directors.
Prior to voting from 6:30-8 p.m., there will be a special development presentation at 6 p.m. from the owners of a new concept restaurant on Shiloh Street, Gordo's Taco & Tequila. They will present renovation plans and answer questions from the public.
The MWCDC Community Forums take place at the Mt. Washington Healthy Active Living Center, 122 Virginia Avenue.
