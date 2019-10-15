ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

MWCDC elections, restaurant at October Community Forum

 
October 15, 2019



The Mt. Washington Community Development Corporation's October 17 Community Forum will feature voting for the organization's Board of Directors.

Prior to voting from 6:30-8 p.m., there will be a special development presentation at 6 p.m. from the owners of a new concept restaurant on Shiloh Street, Gordo's Taco & Tequila. They will present renovation plans and answer questions from the public.

The MWCDC Community Forums take place at the Mt. Washington Healthy Active Living Center, 122 Virginia Avenue.

 
