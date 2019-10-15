Zoning Board hearings

Pittsburgh’s Zoning Board of Adjustment has scheduled the following public hearings of interest to South Pittsburgh residents in the first floor hearing room of the John P. Robin Civic Building, 200 Ross Street, Downtown.

Zone case 178/19 on Thursday, Oct. 17 at 9:10 a.m. is the appeal of Alex Backeris, applicant, and David Matesic, owner, for 1204 Grandview Avenue, in the 19th Ward (Zoning District GPRC).

Applicant requests demolition of existing structure and construction of new three-story single-family dewlling with integral parking.

Variances: 908.02.C.3: Minimum side yard setback shall be not less than 3’, 6” requested; 912.04.C: Minimum side setback for accessory deck is 3’, 8” requested.

Zone case 185/19 on Thursday, Oct. 17 at 9:40 a.m. is the appeal of Tonya Markiewicz, applicant, and Ponte Vista Lofts LLC, owner, for 2139 Wharton Street, in the 16th Ward (Zoning District RIV-MU, R1A-VH).

Applicant requests new construction of eight residential townhomes with parking at 2139 Wharton Street.

Variances: 904.05.E.4.b(2), (3) and (4): Continous sidewalks at least 10’ wide with 5’ clear path shall be provided, provided is less than 10’ sidewalk with less than 5’ clear.

Zone case 223/19 on Thursday, Oct. 24 at 9:20 a.m. is the appeal of David Offner, applicant, and MSAA Pittsburgh LLC, owner, for 2417 Brownsville Road, in the 29th Ward (Zoning District LNC).

Applicant requests new construction of Dollar General.

Variances: 922.04.E.3.e.i: No parking shall be located between the front building facade and the front lot line; 915.02.A.1.e: Retaining walls shall not excee 10’ (12-12.98’ proposed along Askal Way).

Special Exception: 916.04.B: Dumpster must be at least 30’ away from any zoned residential property.

Zone case 224/19 on Thursday, Oct. 24 at 9:30 a.m. is the appeal of Lisa Whitney, applicant, and William J. and Sandra M. Jamison, owners, for 327 Natchez Street, in the 29th Ward (Zoning District R1D-H).

Applicant requests new one-story 16x22’ garage for single-family dwelling.

Variances: 903.03.D.2: Minimum 15’ front setback required and 0’ requested; Minimum 5’ interior side setback required and 0’ requested.

For more information on the City of Pittsburgh Zoning Board of Adjustment, go to: http://pittsburghpa.gov/dcp/boards/zoning-board.