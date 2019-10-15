This week's So. Pgh. Housing Court hearings

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Thursday, October 17, at 1:30 p.m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

• Chad Harrison, Harvey Harrison and Madden Harrison, 118 Carrick Avenue, 18th Ward, Code 614.

• Anna and Jeff Bodnar, 709 E. Warrington Avenue, 18th Ward, Code 922.02.

• Damian Link, 210 Fordyce Street, 18th Ward, Code 108.1.1.

• Daniel Terlecki, 220 Fordyce Street, 18th Ward, Code 307.1.

• Alleda Glanton and Cecil Jackson, 801 Gearing Avenue, 18th Ward, Codes 301.3, PM307.1, PM302.4.

• Patricia Monach, 613 Lillian Street, 18th Ward, Code 304.1.

• John Leasa, 632 Lillian Street, 18th Ward, Codes PM302.4, PM307.1, 301.3, 108.2.

• Charles and Diane Bethea, 837 Loyal Way, 18th Ward, Codes 301.3, PM307.1, PM302.4.

• Charles and Odessa Bryant, 0 Michigan Street (15R-257), 18th Ward, Codes 301.3, PM307.1, PM302.4.

• Gerard and June Rooney, 516 Sylvania Avenue, 18th Ward, Code PM302.4.

• Avihay Gavrieli and Shamir Bar Haim, 400 Winton Street, 18th Ward, Code PM302.4.

• Calliope and Nick Kavalieratos, 1206 Amanda Avenue, 29th Ward, Code PM302.4.

• Leonard Boehm, 1908 Brownsville Road, 29th Ward, Codes PM302.4, PM307.1, 301.3.

• Stefanie Self, 130 Hornaday Road, 29th Ward, Code 108.1.

• Anthony Campbell, 1701 Leolyn Street, 29th Ward, Codes PM302.4, PM307.1.

• Janet Vogt, 102 Linnview Avenue, 29th Ward, Code PM302.4.

• Tiara Cook and James Selester, 207 Maytide Street, 29th Ward, Code PM302.4.

• Fred Bellon, 1400 Nobles Lane, 29th Ward, Codes PM302.4, PM307.1, 301.3.

• Estate of Richard Adams, 418 Alice Street, 30th Ward, Code PM302.4.

• Go Invest Wisely LLC, 313 Arabella Street, 30th Ward, Codes PM302.4, PM307.1, 301.3.

• Lois Cogley, 137 Bausman Street, 30th Ward, Code 1026.16.5.

• Jeff Blackson, 318 Bausman Street, 30th Ward, Code 302.8.

• Patricia Brown, 238 Jucunda Street, 30th Ward, Codes PM302.4, PM307.1, 301.3.

• Tyana Love, 316 McKinley Street, 30th Ward, Code PM307.1.

• Becky Dupree, 436 Suncrest Street, 30th Ward, Code PM302.4.

• Virginia Angeloff, 2230 Lucina Avenue, 32nd Ward, Code PM302.4.

All Housing Court cases are open to the public. Judge King's office (Mt. Oliver Borough and Pittsburgh Wards 18, 29, 30 and 32) is located at 2213 Brownsville Road, Carrick. Judge Motznik's office (Pittsburgh's 19th Ward) is at 736 Brookline Blvd., Brookline. Judge Ricciardi's office (Pittsburgh Wards 4, 16 and 17) is located at 900 Sarah Street, Suite 208, on South Side. Pittsburgh Municipal Court is at 660 First Avenue.