Mt. Oliver Housing Court

 
October 15, 2019



The following Mt. Oliver Borough Housing Court cases are scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 5, at 10:30 a.m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

• Joy Brice, 313 Jacob Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 302.4, Overgrowth.

• Marie Brocato, 260 Anthony Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 302.4, Overgrowth.

• David Winkowski, 653 Margaret Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 302.4, Overgrowth.

• Keilan Walls, 222 Giffin Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 845.183.7, Rental License.

• Michael Stein, 500 Hays Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 845.183.7, Rental License.

• Grenat LP, 712 Margaret Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 845.183.7, Rental License.

• Michael S. Hall LLC, 515 Margaret Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 845.183.7, Rental License.

• John Kennedy, 500 Giffin Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 845.183.7, Rental License.

• Bruce Liptak, 405 Giffin Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 845.183.7, Rental License.

The following Mt. Oliver Borough Housing Court case is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 5, at 11:00 a.m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

• Frank DiMatteo, 204 Giffin Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 845.183.7, Rental License.

All Mt. Oliver Housing Court cases are open to the public. Judge King's office is located at 2213 Brownsville Road, Carrick.

 
