Speed humps being installed on Murel Street to calm traffic

The City of Pittsburgh Department of Mobility and Infrastructure (DOMI) has begun a South Side Neighborhood Streets project that includes pedestrian and bicycle improvements funded by the Southwest Pennsylvania Commission’s Transportation Alternatives Program, with oversight by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

The project will create a pedestrian and bicycle friendly corridor as an alternative to E. Carson Street from 10th Street to the Hot Metal Bridge. Speed humps will be installed on Muriel Street from 16th Street to 13th Street as part of the project. Also, a pedestrian and bicycle shared-use ramp under the Birmingham Bridge will be constructed and route and directional signage will be installed.

Michael Facchiano Contracting, Inc. will temporarily close Muriel Street from 16th Street to 13th Street as part of the project. The road closure will occur on Tuesday, Oct. 15, between 9 a.m.- 3 p.m., with flagging operations continuing until 5 p.m. This work will be dependent on weather conditions and may possibly continue on Wednesday, Oct. 16.

There will be no parking on Muriel from 16th Street to 13th Street during the construction operation. Access to and from driveways will be limited or inaccessible.