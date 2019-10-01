SSPC to celebrate World Communion Sunday

The South Side Presbyterian Church is reminding people Sunday, Oct. 6, is World Communion Sunday, the one Sunday of the year when almost all churches around the globe share in the Lord’s Supper.

The church and Pastor Kathy Hamilton-Vargo welcome all to its service at 11 a.m. at South 20th and Sarah streets. It is fully handicap accessible and provides Sunday School for youth 12 years and under during the worship service.

For more information, call 412-431-0118.