The South Side Chamber of Commerce Philips K-5Student of The Month for September was fifth grader Payton Pearson. Celebrating were Payton's (from left) Great Grandma Laverne Sawyer, mother Renee Tarver, Payton, Fifth Grade Teacher Mrs. Snyder, and father Markus Tarver. Sponsor of the award was Carmella Salem from Carmella's Plates and Pints.