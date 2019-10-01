MEPTF draws attention with Emergency Preparedness Day

In an effort to draw awareness to the need for emergency preparedness among the special populations, the Minority Emergency Preparedness Task Force (MEPTF) sponsored an Emergency Preparedness Day Fair on Friday, Sept. 27, in recognition of National Emergency Preparedness Month, September. There event included a special tribute to all first responders and members of the military and the Arlington Heights Community Emergency Response Team (CERT).

Invited to participate were: Arlington Heights CERT and Residents; American Red Cross Association; City of Pgh Public Safety / Homeland Security; City of Pittsburgh /Zone 3; All First Responders; Housing Authority, City of Pittsburgh; Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire; Allegheny County Area Agency on Aging; South Pittsburgh Coalition for Peace; and, Voices Against Violence.

MEPTF is a team of county government emergency responders, health and human services providers, cultural, ethnic, faith-based groups and law enforcement personnel. The purpose of MEPTF is to advocate for specific emergency preparedness needs of the racially disparate communities through coordinated assessment, mitigation and recovery initiatives.

The event was sponsored by the Minority Emergency Preparedness Task Force in cooperation with the Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh and is funded in part by the Birmingham Foundation and the Pittsburgh Foundation Fund.