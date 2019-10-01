ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Market House center reopens

 
October 1, 2019



The South Side Market House Healthy Active Living Center has reopened and the new air conditioning is up and running.

Eric Schiller will be the center director and Kristen Coyne is the Recreation Leader 1. Mr. Schiller was been transferred from the Hazelwood Healthy Active Living Center and Ms. Coyne is returning. The city has been working on updates to the ceramic room and will be working on getting programming done in this area as soon as possible.



 
