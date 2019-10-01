ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Free on-site shredding event will be offered by Carrick businesses

 
October 1, 2019



Carrick Business Association (CBA) is sponsoring a free on-site shredding day on Saturday, Oct. 12.

Shredding will take place from 9 a.m. to noon in the parking lots of the Concord Presbyterian Church and Vern's Electric, 1917 Brownsville Road.

Items that can be shredded include:

â€¢ Bank statements and cancelled checks

â€¢ Old bills and invoices

â€¢ Books

â€¢ Mortgage and loan records

â€¢ Photos, letters and envelopes

â€¢ Medical information

â€¢ Audio and video tapes and computer disks

Do not bring non-shreddable items such as:

â€¢ Food or food containers

â€¢ Glass, large metal items

â€¢ Wood, plastic or Styrofoam

â€¢ Toner cartridges

â€¢ Paint, chemicals or other liquid waste

â€¢ Towels or other fabric

â€¢ Binders or large metal clips

The event is made possible through the support of the CBA along with State Representative Harry Readshaw, Michael Dear State Farm Insurance, Wayne Brunner Construction Readshaw Funeral Home, Inc., Ricciardi's Shoes and District 4 Coucilman Anthony Coghill.

 
