In conjunction with the Carrick Business Association’s Shred-It event on Saturday, Oct. 12, the Concord Presbyterian Church will hold a Flea Market/Bake Sale from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

The Bake Sale and Flea Market will take place outside at 1907 Brownsville Road, Pittsburgh PA 15210, weather permitting. Tables are still available for $10 a spot by calling 412-882-1141.