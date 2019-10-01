Carrick Library has programs for all ages in October

The Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh – Carrick is offering a variety of programs for children and adults throughout October.

Programs for Children include:

Storytime: Baby & Me, Tuesdays – 11 a.m. Sing, clap and bounce along to interactive rhymes, stories and songs. Songs help children develop listening skills and learn the rhythms and rhymes of spoken language. For children birth – 18 months and their caregivers.

Little Learners: Sensory Playtime, Thursdays, October 3, 10, 17 and 24 - 11 a.m. Children will get to know the world around them through play and exploration while bonding with their family and developing social skills. This program focuses on sensory explorations. Recommended for children birth -5 years.

Storytime: Halloween Special, Thursday, Oct. 31, 11 a.m. It’s never too early to start learning! Explore interactive rhymes, songs and stories at this Halloween themed story time. Feel free to come in costume. For children 18 months to 5 years and their caregivers.

Kids Club, Wednesdays - 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Meet new friends, hang out with old friends and try something new. Children can have fun, build social skills and use their imaginations. Activities may include crafts, games or technology. For children in grades K-5th.

Celebrate: Halloween, Saturday, Oct. 26 from 2:30 – 4 p.m. Have fun celebrating Halloween. They’ll be making spooky crafts, playing games, and decorating pumpkins. For families with children birth to grade 5.

Programs for Teens:

Teen Time, Tuesdays at 3:30 p.m. The Carrick Library is the place to be in the afternoon. Those who are into cool art projects, epic games, music, food and just chilling out – are welcome to come kick it at Teen Time.

Programs for Adults:

Adult Open Craft Hour, Mondays - 12 p.m. Join in each week at the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh - Carrick as they relax and have fun with a craft supplies and friends. Feel free to bring your own projects from home or to work on the weekly library craft, adults of all ages and abilities are welcome. For information call 412-882-3897.

Tuesday Evening Book Club, second Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. Those who enjoy fun, interesting discussions may join in on the second Tuesday of the month. They discuss a variety of fiction and non-fiction titles. For more information or to sign up call the library at 412-882-3897 or stop in and visit.

Mysterious Reads Book Club, fourth Saturday of the month at 10 a.m. Those who love mysteries of all types and having a great discussion this is the group for you! For more information or to sign up call the library at 412-882-3897 or stop in.

One–on-One Computer Assistance, by appointment Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Get computer questions answered. A knowledgeable staff member can provide assistance whether you need help using Microsoft Office, creating an email account, searching the internet or using an eReader. To schedule a one- on- one appointment, ask a librarian or call 412-882-3897.

Resume Assistance, by appointment on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. One- on- one assistance is available to help you develop a strong resume and cover letter so you can land that all important interview. Bring a copy of your resume to receive feedback. To schedule a one- on- one appointment, ask a librarian or call 412-882-3897.

Friends of CLP Carrick National Friends Week events:

Friendraiser – A Gallery Demonstration of Mediumship, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Don’t miss out on your chance to hear from your loved ones on the other side and plan to join us for this thought-provoking experience. You’ll leave forever changed – with a fresh new perspective on life and death and the comforting awareness that you are not alone. Visit Friends of Carrick Library Facebook page or email friendsofclpcarrick@gmail.com for more information. Proceeds go to Friends of CLP Carrick.

Friendraiser – Union Pie Company Donation, From October 21 to October 26. Mark your calendars and put the diets on hold. From October 21 to October 26, Union Pie Company is donating a portion of their sales to Friends of CLP Carrick when you mention "Friends" when ordering.

Craft with Friends, Oct. 23, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Celebrate National Friends week by making Friendship bracelets during an evening edition of Adult Crafts.

Other recurring events happening at the Carrick Library, not by staff:

South Hills Creative Group, Thursdays – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. This group is for those who love writing and are looking to stretch their creative muscles. Join them if you are interested in exploring free writing and writing exercises, sharing work in progress and receiving feedback on your work as well as providing feedback to other writers. For mature teens and adults.

Toastmasters Carrick, Saturdays, October 5 and 19 from 10:15 to 11:45 a.m. Toastmasters provides an opportunity to improve communication and leadership skills while meeting new people and having fun in a relaxed and supportive environment.